Full Year 2024 HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Sid Sharma - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT - Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer, HDN



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for attending today's conference call. Joining me on the call today is HMC Group CFO, Will McMicking; and HCM Fund Manager, Paul Doherty. Before we commence today's presentation, we want to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia.



We celebrate their diverse culture and connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging and extend our respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



Let's begin on slide 4. As many of you that have been following the HomeCo Daily Needs story know, HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is approaching 4 years since IPO. We are proud of its continued resilient performance and growth.



The HomeCo Daily Needs REIT focuses on assets that provide convenient essentials for local communities along with last mile solutions for our retailers. We always set out to say what we're going to do and then deliver what we say. Today is no different.



