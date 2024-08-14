Full Year 2024 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Hupert - Pro Medicus Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining us for our full-year results presentation. As most of you know we're a healthcare IT company specializing in enterprise imaging and radiology informatics systems. We work in three jurisdictions: Melbourne, Australia, our corporate office and where we do the development and sales for our RIS product; Berlin which is our R&D center and one support center for the Visage product; and US which is our main market.



We are heavily technically focused. Nearly half our staff are either programmers or technical support. The second biggest group of staff are clinical support because as you know ours is a clinical product. So very much client-focused staff mix.



In terms of our results, we believe all of our key metrics moved in the right direction. Obviously, revenue was up 29.3%; and profit after tax, 36.5%. I think underlying EBIT was also up, as were our margins. And I think, pleasingly, we continued to accrue cash even after paying dividends