Half Year 2024 MMG Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrea Atell - MMG Ltd - Group Manager Corporate Affairs



Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon. Welcome to MMG's 2024 interim results briefing. Presenting today are Mr. Cao Liang, our CEO; Mr. Qian Song, our CFO; and members of the company's Executive Committee. In this presentation, we'll cover MMG's performance highlights for the first half. We'll then detail our financial performance at an asset level and share insights into MMG's strategy and outlook. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to Mr. Cao Liang. Thank you, Andrea.



Liang Cao - MMG Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hello, everyone. Thank you very much for attending today's meeting. I'm very pleased to share with you MMG interim results.



Firstly, safety performance. Safety is our core value. Our commitment is that every employee and contractor across our organization will go home safely every day. For the first half of this year, we recorded a total recordable injury frequency, TRIF, of 2.44 per million hours worked. This is an increase compared to last year. The