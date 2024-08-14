Full Year 2024 AGL Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Damien Nicks - AGL Energy Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the webcast of AGL's full year results for the financial year 2024. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land I'm on today. The Gadigal people of the Eora Nation and pay my respects to their elders past present and emerging.



I'd also like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the various lands from which you're all joining. Today Iâm joined by Gary Brown, Chief Financial Officer; Jo Egan, Chief Customer Officer; and Markus Brokhof, Chief Operating Officer. I'll get started and we'll have time for questions at the end.

