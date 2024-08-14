Q2 2024 Phoenix New Media Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Phoenix New Media second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Muzi Guo from IR Department. Please go ahead.



Muzi Guo -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Phoenix New Media's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Joining me here today are our CEO, Mr. Yusheng Sun; and our CFO, Mr. Edward Lu.



During this call, our management team will start with an overview of our quarterly results, followed by a Q&A session. You can find the quarterly results as well as the webcast of this conference call on our website at ir.ifeng.com.



Before the management's prepared remarks, I would like to draw your attention to our Safe Harbor statement contained in our earnings press release, which also pertains to our forward-looking statements during this call. Additionally, please note that unless otherwise specified, all figures mentioned throughout this