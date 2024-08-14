Half Year 2024 Olam Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Hung Hoeng Chow
Olam Group Ltd - Head of IR
* Neelamani Muthukumar
Olam Group Ltd - MD and Group CFO
* Shekhar Anantharaman
Olam Group Ltd - CEO, Olam Food Ingredients Ltd.
* Sunny Verghese
Olam Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
* Chris Wright
The Financial Times - Media
* Ezien Hoo
OCBC Investment Research Pte. Ltd. - Analyst
* Hallie Gu
Bloomberg - Media
* Andy Sim
DBS Bank - Analyst
Hung Hoeng Chow - Olam Group Ltd - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning to you, to all of you who are gathered here in this room with us, and as well as those who have dialed in to the live webcast of Olam Group's consolidated earnings for the six months ended June 2024. I'm
