Half Year 2024 Olam Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hung Hoeng Chow

Olam Group Ltd - Head of IR

* Neelamani Muthukumar

Olam Group Ltd - MD and Group CFO

* Shekhar Anantharaman

Olam Group Ltd - CEO, Olam Food Ingredients Ltd.

* Sunny Verghese

Olam Group Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chris Wright

The Financial Times - Media

* Ezien Hoo

OCBC Investment Research Pte. Ltd. - Analyst

* Hallie Gu

Bloomberg - Media

* Andy Sim

DBS Bank - Analyst



=====================

Hung Hoeng Chow - Olam Group Ltd - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, a very good morning to you, to all of you who are gathered here in this room with us, and as well as those who have dialed in to the live webcast of Olam Group's consolidated earnings for the six months ended June 2024. I'm