Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Belinda Lee
City Developments Ltd - Head - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
* Sherman kwek
City Developments Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer
* Yim Ming Yiong
City Developments Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Belinda Lee - City Developments Ltd - Head - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Friends from the media, analyst, bankers, investors and CDL colleagues. My name is Belinda, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at CDL. On behalf of the management, a very warm welcome to CDL's briefing on its unaudited first-half 2024 financial results. Thank you for joining us this morning. We have quite a big group this morning right here at the M Hotel, Singapore. As well as we have a large group that is joining us on live webcast this morning.
Now for today's briefing, in line with CDL's
Half Year 2024 City Developments Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...