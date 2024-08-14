Q1 2025 Max Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Max Financial Services Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Amrit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Max Financial Services Limited and Max Life Insurance Company Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir.



Amrit Singh - Max Financial Services Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Bill. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Max Financial Services earnings call for the quarter ended June 2024. Our results were made available on our website and on the stock exchanges last evening. And today, as always, I'm joined by the Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and CEO of Max Life Insurance. I'll hand it over to him to share key developments and insights from the first-quarter.



Prashant Tripathy - Max Financial Services Ltd - Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Amrit, good morning, everyone, and thanks for being on the call. We've had a