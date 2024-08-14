Half Year 2024 Wienerberger AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Therese KrÃ¤nkl - Wienerberger AG - Investor Relations Manager



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome to Wienerberger conference call. Our Board representatives today are Heimo Scheuch, CEO; and Gerhard Hanke, CFO. They will walk you through the presentation and are ready to take questions afterwards.



I will now hand over to Mr. Scheuch for presentation.



Heimo Scheuch - Wienerberger AG - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



A warm welcome. Good morning from Vienna to all of you. Thanks for joining us in this early conference call. I hope you're all well and enjoy the summer around Europe. I'm glad obviously to go with go through our half-year results. They are a solid and very satisfactory performance in the light of, I would call it, a little sluggish residential housing markets in certain parts of Europe and North America.



But let's now move a little bit to the results in detail. When we look at revenue half year, they are more or less in line with expectations with EUR2.2 billion. And as