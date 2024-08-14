Q2 2024 UBS Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Sarah Mackey - UBS Group AG - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors included in our annual report, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filing. On slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.



Sergio Ermotti - UBS Group AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. It has been a little over a year since the closing of the acquisition. We made significant progress and UBS continues to deliver on all of its commitments to stakeholders.



Putting the needs of clients first during a challenging market environment has allowed us to maintain solid momentum while we fulfill our objective of completing the integration by the end of 2026. As a consequence, not only we have dramatically reduced the execution risk of the integration, we