Q2 2024 Raketech Group Holding PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Johan Svensson - Raketech Group Holding PLC - CEO



Good morning, and welcome. My name is Johan Svensson and I'm the CEO of Raketech. Today, CFO, MÃ¥ns Svalborn and I are here to present RakeTech's Q2-2024 report. We will start with our Q2 financials.



Raketech delivered EUR17 million in revenues in Q2, an organic decrease of 3.7 percentage. EBITDA of EUR4.4 million, a decrease with 20.3% year on year, resulting in EUR9.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the first half of the year. Revenues for the month of July were EUR4.6 million, mainly impacted by weak performance from the lower margin sub-affiliation business. Some of our larger publishers had operational challenges in July, but we expect the revenue to pick up during the rest of the quarter.



Considering the first half of the year and the current trading for July, we can now more accurately forecast our outlook for the full year. This means we are now able to further specify the full year guidance of around EUR20 million into a range of EUR17 million to EUR19 million in adjusted EBITDA. Free cash flow before earn out is estimated to come