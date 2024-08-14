Half Year 2024 Aviva PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Amanda Blanc - Aviva PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, everybody, a pretty full room. Thank you for joining us for our half year results presentation. So as always, I'll start with an update on our performance and strategic progress and then I'll hand over to Charlotte, who will take you through our results in more detail, and we'll obviously finish with an opportunity for questions.



Today's numbers once again demonstrate Aviva's accelerating momentum, yet another six months of excellent progress. We have fantastic opportunities right across our markets, the UK, Canada and Ireland. And what you're seeing is a business which is capitalizing on those opportunities and delivering results quarter after quarter.



We're executing on our consistent strategy with a unique diversified model. We're growing right across our business and accelerating in capital-light areas. And we are delivering for our customers and shareholders with Aviva colleagues at the very heart of our success. And yet, as I always say, there is so much untapped potential for Aviva to