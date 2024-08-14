Half Year 2024 Carlsberg A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Jacob Aarup-Andersen - Carlsberg A/S-Group Chief Executive Officer - Member of the Executive Committee



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Carlsberg's Half Year 2024 conference call. I said my name is Jacob Aarup-Andersen, I'm the Group CEO of Carlsberg. I have with me our CFO, Ulrica Fearn, and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.



Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for this call. First of all, we delivered continued volume growth despite poor weather in Q2 and continued weak consumer sentiment. We reported solid organic operating growth despite a significant increase in sales and marketing investments and as you will have seen, we've adjusted our full year earnings outlook upwards. We did all this while taking some major strategic steps that will support the future of Carlsberg.



I'll go through the key headlines for the group and the regions, and then Ulrica will take over and explain the financials and