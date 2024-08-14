Aug 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board
Good morning or afternoon to all of you. Thank you for attending this conference call on the Straumann Group's half year results. Please take note of the disclaimer in our media release on Slide 2. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.
During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, I will go through the highlights first; Yang Xu, our CFO, will share the financial details; and then I will provide an update on our strategic progress and outlook. At the end of the presentation, we will both be more than happy to answer your questions.
Let's start with our highlights and move directly to Slide 5. As you have seen this morning in the media release, we signed a definitive agreement to sell our DR SMILE business to the Impress Group. Subsequently, we have restated the numbers to refer to continuing operations if not mentioned
Half Year 2024 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...