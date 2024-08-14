Half Year 2024 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board



Good morning or afternoon to all of you. Thank you for attending this conference call on the Straumann Group's half year results. Please take note of the disclaimer in our media release on Slide 2. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.



During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, I will go through the highlights first; Yang Xu, our CFO, will share the financial details; and then I will provide an update on our strategic progress and outlook. At the end of the presentation, we will both be more than happy to answer your questions.



Let's start with our highlights and move directly to Slide 5. As you have seen this morning in the media release, we signed a definitive agreement to sell our DR SMILE business to the Impress Group. Subsequently, we have restated the numbers to refer to continuing operations if not mentioned