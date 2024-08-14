Half Year 2024 Balfour Beatty PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Leo Quinn - Balfour Beatty PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



I'll bet seeing that makes you want to pull on per well in terms of their fluorescent jacket business is very impressive given what we see in the market. We could probably give you a job as well at this moment in time.



I'm Leo Quinn, Balfour's Chief Executive, this is a first half results. I'm joined by the very famous infamous Finance Director, Phil Harrison, who's here to accompany me today. And I think we've got a really exciting ride with these numbers. First and foremost, the one word for me that characterizes where the business is at this moment in time. And these results is momentum. What we're seeing is real momentum in terms of earnings growth in terms of bookings growth and in terms of shareholder returns. And why is that?



Well, first and foremost, [Balfour BC] is uniquely positioned just at this window in time, whereby the rising demand that we are seeing is uniquely matched to our capabilities. So it's a little bit like being in the right place at the right time to deliver the market needs.



