Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Netcompany's interim report for the first six months of 2024. (Operator Instructions)
This call is being recorded. I will now hand the call over to your speakers. Please begin.
Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Board
Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany results for Q2 2024. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen. Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through, so could we please have Slide #2? I'll pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures. With that, can we please go to Slide #3, please?
The topic of today's presentation is our performance for Q2 2024. I will walk you through the business highlights for the second quarter and our financial guidance for '24. And once I'm done, Thomas will go through the numbers in greater
Q2 2024 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...