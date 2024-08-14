Q2 2024 Netcompany Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Andre Rogaczewski - Netcompany Group A/S-Chief Executive Officer - Co-Founder, Member of the Executive Board



Good day, and welcome to this presentation of Netcompany results for Q2 2024. My name is Andre Rogaczewski, and I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Netcompany and I'm joined today by our CFO, Thomas Johansen. Before we get going, there are some important disclosures that I need you to read through, so could we please have Slide #2? I'll pause for 30 seconds here and let you all have a read-through of these important disclosures. With that, can we please go to Slide #3, please?



The topic of today's presentation is our performance for Q2 2024. I will walk you through the business highlights for the second quarter and our financial guidance for '24. And once I'm done, Thomas will go through the numbers in greater