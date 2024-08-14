Q1 2025 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Apollo Hospitals Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Mayank Vaswani from CDR India. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Mayank Vaswani - CDR India - Analyst



Thank you, Nirav. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this call hosted by Apollo Hospitals to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of financial year 2024-'25, which were announced yesterday. We have with us today the senior management team represented by Mrs. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director; Mr. Krishnan Akhileswaran, Group CFO; Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President and CEO of the Hospitals Division; Mr. Madhivanan, CEO of Apollo HealthCo; Mr. Sriram Iyer, CEO of AHLL; Mr. Sanjiv Gupta, CFO of Apollo HealthCo; Mr. Obul Reddy, CFO of the Pharmacy division; and Mr. Ashish Maheshwari, CFO of AHLL.



Before we begin, I would like to mention that some of the statements made in today's discussion may be