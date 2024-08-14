Q2 2024 Hapag-Lloyd AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Rolf Habben Jansen - Hapag-Lloyd AG - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and good morning, everyone or good afternoon, maybe to some of you dialing there. Thank you very much for taking the time to listen to us here. As always, we'll give you a short introduction with a couple of key messages and some more detail on the numbers before we open for Q&A. In terms of what should be the key takeaways, I believe from the first half, I would say first half first, we had the disruptions caused by the Red Sea.



And then in the second quarter, I think we saw unexpected strong demand, especially in May and June. In order to meet those