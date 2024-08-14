Q2 2024 GFH Financial Group BSC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Suryanarayanan Hariharan - GFH Financial Group BSC - Group Chief Financial Officer



Very good afternoon. My name is Surya Hariharan and a warm welcome to GFH Financial Group's first-half result presentation. I will be presenting the highlights of the group's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024, along with performance for first half of 2024.



Despite market volatility and geopolitical challenges, our results for the first half of 2024 reflect the group's ability to effectively execute our strategy, drive value from our assets, and further build our market leadership in the region and globally for the benefit of our investors and shareholders.



The group achieved net profit attributable to shareholders of USD60.8 million, up by 11.4% compared to first half of 2023. Consolidated net profit for the first half was USD67.9 million, an increase of 18.7%. All the core business lines of the group continued the contributions to the revenue, delivered double-digit growth in income for the six-months period by 53.7% to USD332.2 million. In line with the growth, rise in total expenses