Q2 2024 E On Se Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Iris Eveleigh - E ON SE - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning everyone. And a warm welcome to our Half Year 2024 Results Call. I'm here with Leo and Nadia, who will present our H1 results. Special welcome to you Nadia, your first call in your new role as our CFO. Happy to be here with you.



As with every occasion, we will leave enough room at the end for your questions. And this time we will also aim to finish two to three minutes earlier because we know that you probably want to jump on the next call with RWE. So, we will cater for that.



With that I hand over to you Leo.



Leonhard Birnbaum - E ON SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Iris. Good morning everybody also from my side. Happy to be here again with you, warm welcome. I'm happy to talk to you about another successful six months for E.ON, and once again we show that we are the playmakers of the energy transition.



And I have today only three very simple messages for you. Let me just kick it off with them. First, during H1 we have not only