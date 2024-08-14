Q2 2024 Ignitis Grupe AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene - Ignitis Grupe AB - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Ignitis Group results call for the first half year. I'm Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene, Head of Investor Relations, and I will moderate today's presentation. We are also joined by the CEO and CFO of the Ignitis Group, who will present both the strategic and financial performance for the reporting period.



This will be followed by a question and answer session before we begin, I would like to remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Speakers, you may now begin.



Darius Maikstenas - Ignitis Grupe AB - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everyone. Let me start with the highlights of the first-half of 2024. First, on our strategic performance, we continued to grow our green