Q2 2024 bluebird bio Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2024 results call today.



