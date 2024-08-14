Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to LifeSpeak's second quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Before we start, we would like to remind you that all amounts discussed in this call are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Please note that statements made during this call include forward-looking statements and information and future-oriented financial information regarding LifeSpeak and its business and disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results that are based on information currently available to management which indicate management's expectation of future growth, results of operations, business performance, business prospects and opportunities.
Such statements are made as of this date hereof, LifeSpeak assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect events, disclosures or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws. Such statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not a guarantee of future performance or results.
A number of these risks and uncertainties could cause results to
Q2 2024 LifeSpeak Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...