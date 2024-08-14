Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Samsonite International's 2024 interim results earnings call. Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. William Yue, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



William Yue - Samsonite International SA - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Thank you very much, operator. Good evening, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone. We've just announced our first-half results. And today, we have our CEO, Kyle Gendreau; and our CFO, Reza Taleghani with us to present our first-half results.



And to begin, our CEO Kyle Gendreau will make a few opening remarks. Thank you.



Kyle Gendreau - Samsonite International SA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. Thanks, William. I'm starting on page 5 of our investor deck. Thanks everyone for joining us. So just to jump right in, we've maintained strong profitability on net sales