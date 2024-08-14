Q2 2024 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics second-quarter 2024 financial and business results conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Mike Moyer of LifeSci Advisors. You may begin your conference.



Mike Moyer - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics second-quarter 2024 financial results and business update conference call. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix; and Eyal Rubin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



A press release announcing the financial results and corporate updates was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release.



The earnings release and this teleconference include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may