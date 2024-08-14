Q2 2024 Invivyd Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the second quarter Invivyd earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Katie Falzone, Vice President Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Katie Falzone - Invivyd Inc - Vice President, Corporate Controller



Thank you operator. A short while ago, we issued our press release announcing our Q2 2024 financial results and recent business highlights. That press release and the slides that are being used in today's webcast can be found in the Investors section of the Invivyd website under the press releases and events and presentations sections, respectively.



Today's discussion will be led by Mark Elia, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Board. He is joined by Tim Lee, Chief Commercial Officer; Bill Duke, Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Robert Allen, Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Mark Wingertzahn, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.



During today's