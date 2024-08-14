Q2 2024 NCR Atleos Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the NCR Atlio's second quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Brendan Metrano. Please go ahead.



Brendan Metrano - NCR Atleos Corp - Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer



Good morning and thank you for joining the NCR Atleo's second-quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Tim Oliver, CEO; Paul Campbell, CFO; and Stuart Mackinnon, Chief Operating Officer. Tim will start this morning with an overview of second-quarter performance and update on 2024 objectives. Next, Paul will review our financial results and the outlook, then we'll move to Q&A.



Before we get started, let me remind you that our presentation and discussions will include forward-looking statements, which are often expressed by words such as may, will, include, expect, and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those