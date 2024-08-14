Q3 2024 Metro Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Metro Inc.'s 2024 third-quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Also note that this call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. And I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Kadoche, Director, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.



Sharon Kadoche - Metro Inc - Manager, Investor Relations & Treasury



Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our comments will focus on the financial results of our third quarter, which ended on July 6.



With me today is Mr. Eric La FlÃ¨che, President and CEO; FranÃ§ois Thibault, Executive VP and CFO; Marc Giroux, COO, Food; and Jean-Michel Coutu, President of the Pharmacy division. During the call, we will present our third quarter results and comment on its highlights. We will then be happy to take your questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we will use in today's discussion different statements that could be construed as forward-looking