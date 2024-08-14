Q2 2024 Chorus Aviation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Chorus Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyrone Cotie, VP of Treasury, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tyrone Cotie - Chorus Aviation Inc - Vice President, Treasury & Investor Relations



Thank you, Joanna. Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter conference call and audio webcast. With me today from Chorus are Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer.



We will begin today's call with a brief summary of the results followed by questions from the analyst community. As there may be some forward-looking statements during the call, I ask that you refer to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information found in our MD&A.