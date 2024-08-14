Q2 2024 Creative Realities Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO; and Will Logan, CFO.



Will Logan - Creative Realities Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements.



The words anticipated, will, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose, and similar expressions, or the negative versions of such words or expressions as they relate to us, or our management are intended to identify forward-looking