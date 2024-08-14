Q2 2024 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

LiqTech International second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call for the period ended June 30, 2024. Joining us on today's call from the Company is Fei Chen, the company's Chief Executive Officer, and Phillip Price, the company's interim Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statement. This conference call may contain forward looking statements. Although the forward looking statements reflect the good faith and judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks