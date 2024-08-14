Q4 2024 Performance Food Group Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to PFG's fiscal year Q4 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG. Please go ahead, sir.
Bill Marshall - Performance Food Group Co - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you and good morning. We're here with George Holm, PFG's CEO; and Patrick Hatcher, PFG's CFO. We issued a press release this morning regarding our 2024 fiscal-fourth quarter results, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at pfgc.com.
During our call today, unless otherwise stated, we are comparing results to the results in the same period in fiscal 2023. The results discussed on this call will include GAAP and non-GAAP results adjusted for certain items. The reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in the back of the earnings release.
As a reminder, in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, we updated our segment reporting metrics to adjusted EBITDA from the
Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
