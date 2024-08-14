Q2 2024 SPAR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

SPAR Group, Inc., conference call to review the second-quarter 2024 results. Joining me on the call today are SPAR's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Matacunas; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Antonio Calisto Pato.



I would also like to remind you that the statements made