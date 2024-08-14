Aug 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Brinker International's Q4 F'24 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Kim Sanders, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ma'am, the floor is yours
Kim Sanders - Brinker International Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations.
Thank you, Holly, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Here with me today are Kevin Hochman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mika Ware, our new Chief Financial Officer. Results for our fourth quarter were released earlier this morning and are available on our website at Brinker.com. As usual, Kevin and Mika will first make prepared comments related to our strategic initiatives and operating performance. Then we will open the call for your questions.
Before beginning our comments, I would like to remind every one of our safe harbor regarding
Q4 2024 Brinker International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...