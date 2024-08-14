Aug 14, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Bailey, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lithium Argentina second-quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Kelly O'Brien, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. You may begin.



Kelly O Brien - Lithium Americas(Argentina)Corp-Vice President-Investor Relations and ESG



Thank you, Bailey. I wanted to welcome everyone to our earnings conference call this morning. Joining me on the call today to discuss the second-quarter results as Sam Pigott, President and CEO of Lithium Argentina; Alex Shulga, Vice President and CFO will also be available during the Q&A session.



Before we begin, I would like to cover a few items in our press release with second quarter 2024 results were issued last evening and the corresponding documents are available on our website.



I remind you that some of the statements made during