Q2 2024 Superior Plus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Superior Plus 2024 second-quarter results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Now, I will pass the call over to Adam Kurnik, Director of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Adam Kurnik - Superior Plus Corp - Director, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations



Thank you, Carmen. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Superior Plus conference call and webcast to review our 2024 second quarter results. On the call today are Allan MacDonald, President and CEO, and Grier Colter, EVP and CFO. For this morning's call, Allan and Grier will begin with their prepared remarks, and then we will open up the call for questions.



Listeners are reminded that some of the comments made today may be forward-looking in nature and are based on Superior's current expectations, estimates,