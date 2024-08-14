Q2 2024 Pieridae Energy Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Thanks very much, Daniel, and good morning everyone. I would like to welcome you to Pieridae's second-quarter 2024 conference call. Apologies for the error in the operator script. This is not, in fact, an Annual General Meeting.



With me today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Darcy Reding; Chief Financial Officer, Adam Gray; Chief Commercial Officer, Paul Kunkel; and Chief Operating Officer, John Emery. Darcy and Adam will begin today with a review of our operating and financial results and certain other company developments. Following their prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the conference coordinator