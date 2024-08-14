Aug 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Jean-Paul Lachance - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thanks, Marvin. Good morning, folks, and thanks for joining Peyto's second quarter conference call. I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday.



Present with me to answer your questions in the room here is Riley Frame, our VP of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer; Tavis Carlson, our VP of Finance and CFO; Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completions; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production; and Derick Czember, our VP of Land and Business