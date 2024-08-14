Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good evening and welcome to the Precigen second-quarter and first half 2024 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Harasym, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Steven Harasym - Precigen Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thank you, Jenny, and thank you for everyone joining us this afternoon. With me today are Dr. Helen Sabzevari, President and CEO of Precigen; Harry Thomasian, our CFO; Phil Tennant, our Chief Commercial Officer; and our Chief Operating Officer, Rutul Shah.
Before we begin, let me briefly review our forward-looking statements. During today's call, we will make various forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements.
Please read the Safe Harbor statement
Q2 2024 Precigen Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
