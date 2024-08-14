Q2 2024 SHF Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Safe Harbor Financial's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Thank you. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Phil Carlson of KCSA. You may begin.



Phil Carlson - KCSA Strategic Communications - Investor Relations



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call for SHF Holdings, Inc., doing business as Safe Harbor Financial, which we refer to as Safe Harbor or the company throughout the duration of the presentation.



Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the company's outlook and the company's expectations regarding its market