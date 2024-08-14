Q4 2024 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the Lumentum's fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Officer, Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategies, trends and expectations for our products and technologies, including demand; our customers; our end markets; end-market