Q2 2024 AirBoss of America Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the AirBoss of America second quarter 2024 conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Gren Schoch, Chairman and Co-CEO. Please go ahead.



Gren Schoch - AirBoss of America Corp - Chairman & Co-CEO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the AirBoss second quarter results conference call. My name is Gren Schoch, I'm the Chairman and Co-CEO of AirBoss. With me today are Chris Bitsakakis, our President and Co-CEO; Frank Ientile, our CFO; and Chris Figel, our EVP and General Counsel.



Our agenda today will start with a review of the operational highlights for the quarter, followed by a discussion of our financial results, before we open the conference line for questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that our remarks today contain forward looking statements, including our estimates of future developments. We invite listeners to