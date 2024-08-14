Hero MotoCorp Ltd (BOM:500182) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Revenue and Profit Amidst EV Expansion

Hero MotoCorp Ltd (BOM:500182) reports highest ever quarterly revenue and profit, with significant growth in EBITDA and market share recovery.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: INR10,144 crores, growth of 16% year on year.
  • EBITDA: INR1,460 crores, growth of 21%.
  • Profit After Tax (PAT): INR1,123 crores, growth of 36%.
  • Normalized PAT Growth: Approximately 20% adjusted for exceptional items.
  • ICE Margins: Improved to 16.4%.
  • EBITDA Margin: 14.4% after accounting for EV business impact.
  • Hero 2.0 Stores: Crossed 500 stores.
  • Premium Stores: Crossed 40 stores, expected to exceed 100 by end of fiscal.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd (BOM:500182, Financial) achieved its highest ever quarterly revenue of INR10,144 crores, marking a 16% year-on-year growth.
  • The company reported its highest ever profit after tax (PAT) of INR1,123 crores, a 36% increase year-on-year.
  • EBITDA grew by 21% year-on-year to INR1,460 crores, with ICE margins improving to 16.4%.
  • The company saw a sharp recovery in the 125cc segment, increasing its market share from 13% to 20%.
  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd (BOM:500182) expanded its VIDA EV presence to 175 cities with close to 300 dealers, contributing to a positive outlook for future growth.

Negative Points

  • The impact of investments in the EV business reduced overall EBITDA margin by 198 basis points, bringing it down to 14.4%.
  • Bangladesh operations faced setbacks, contributing to a short-term disruption in the global business segment.
  • Despite strong financial performance, the company's overall market share in the two-wheeler industry remains under pressure.
  • The parts revenue contribution decreased from 14.7% in Q4 to 12.5% in Q1, affecting gross margins.
  • The company faces challenges in ramping up production capacity for high-demand models like the Xtreme 125R, which currently reaches only 40% of its network.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you seeing demand trends in both urban and rural markets for your volumes?
A: We are seeing an uptick in rural markets, which is leading to a more balanced growth overall. Our strong brand and network in rural areas are contributing to this positive trend. The economic measures by the government and good rainfall are expected to further boost rural demand.

Q: What is the potential for CNG vehicles in the market, and does Hero MotoCorp have any plans in this area?
A: The market will continue to see alternative powertrain technologies. We are working on various technologies, including Flex fuels, ethanol-based fuels, and hybrid technology. Our R&D is focused on improving fuel efficiency and making operating costs more efficient and greener.

Q: Can you provide an outlook on the EV market and the cost of manufacturing EVs?
A: The EV two-wheeler market in India is growing, and we expect it to be a 1 million-plus market. We are working aggressively on reducing costs through technological improvements, localization, and scaling up. This will be reflected in our upcoming affordable products.

Q: What explains the 3% Q-on-Q decline in ASP and gross margin performance for this quarter?
A: The decline is primarily due to a lower parts mix this quarter compared to previous quarters. However, our EBITDA margins have improved sequentially and year-on-year, driven by operating leverage and cost-saving initiatives.

Q: What is the ramp-up plan for the Xtreme 125, and how are Glamour and Passion performing?
A: The Xtreme 125 has seen a sharp increase in market share, and we are increasing its capacity to meet demand. Glamour and Super Splendor have also gained market share, and we are seeing positive advocacy and strong demand in regions where these models are popular.

Q: How are you managing channel inventory heading into the festive season?
A: We are gearing up for a strong festive season and managing our inventories accordingly. Our target is to maintain a 4 to 6-week inventory range post-festive season.

Q: What are your plans for new product launches and market share recovery?
A: We have a strong pipeline of new products across various segments, including premium motorcycles, scooters (both ICE and EV), and affordable EVs. Our focus is on building leadership in these segments and expanding our market share.

Q: What is the impact of the EV business on overall profitability, and when can we expect it to become profitable?
A: While we are not providing specific guidance on profitability, we are focused on building scale and leadership in the EV segment. Our cost reduction initiatives and PLI compliance for new products will help us move closer to profitability.

Q: How are you expanding your export presence, and what is the impact of the Bangladesh market?
A: We are making steady progress in exports, with recent entries into Southeast Asia and Brazil. While Bangladesh has faced setbacks, it forms a small part of our overall revenue. We are focused on scaling up in other markets and expect recovery in Bangladesh operations.

Q: What is the current financing penetration, and how are you addressing the entry-level segment?
A: Our financing penetration is at 60%. We are focusing on innovative financing solutions like Hero DigiFin to make financing more accessible and affordable, especially for entry-level buyers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.