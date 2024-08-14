Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Raketech Group Holding PLC (OSTO:RAKE, Financial) reported EUR17 million in revenues for Q2 2024, showing resilience despite a slight decline.

Sub-affiliation revenues increased by 29.7% year-on-year, indicating strong growth in this segment.

The company successfully divested its non-core manual high-touch tipster advisory operations for USD2.25 million, aligning with its strategic vision.

US flagship assets like Winners and Whiners, Statsalt, and Pick and Parlays continue to rank strongly, generating over 50 million sessions annually.

Raketech Group Holding PLC (OSTO:RAKE) has financial flexibility to settle the current Casumba earnout, ensuring long-term growth and value creation.

Negative Points

Organic revenues decreased by 3.7% in Q2 2024, reflecting challenges in the market.

EBITDA decreased by 20.3% year-on-year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Affiliation marketing revenues dropped by 25.9% compared to Q2 last year, mainly due to weak performance from Casumba assets and softer Sweden casino performance.

Operational challenges faced by some larger publishers impacted revenues in July, leading to a weaker performance in the lower margin sub-affiliation business.

The company had to take a one-time non-cash impairment charge of EUR10 million related to the divestment of the tipster advisory business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Traffic for Casumba is stabilizing at the end of the quarter. Are you confident about returning to growth?

A: We are confident in our strategies to return to growth, but we cannot specify when this will happen. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: How quickly can you ramp up revenue from the sub-affiliation launch in the US, and what is the market potential?

A: We expect growth during the US football season starting in late August. We already have more states ready to launch beyond North Carolina. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: Did Euro 2024 have a significant positive impact in June, and was there less impact in July?

A: Yes, we saw a good traffic increase during the games in June, which positively impacted sales efforts. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: Can you comment on the operational challenges faced by some operators in sub-affiliation and if you expect improvement?

A: Our publishers have faced operational challenges before and have recovered. We expect similar recovery this time. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: Can you provide more details on the guidance and revenue expectations for the rest of the year?

A: We expect to land between EUR17 million and EUR19 million in adjusted EBITDA for the rest of the year, with Q4 historically being a strong quarter. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: Have you achieved a higher gross margin on sub-affiliation this quarter compared to usual?

A: Yes, the gross margin levels this quarter were similar to Q1 and are at the higher end compared to historical numbers. - Mans Svalborn, CFO

Q: Is it possible to repurchase own stocks over the market and use them as payments for the Casumba earnout?

A: Yes, this is possible, but the decision is at the Board's discretion. - Mans Svalborn, CFO

Q: What basis do you have for expecting recovery in sub-affiliation?

A: We have strong relationships with publishers who have faced operational challenges and have historically seen them recover. - Johan Svensson, CEO

Q: Why did you issue new shares to pay part of the Casumba earnout in July?

A: Given the current share price development, it made financial sense to issue new shares at this point. - Mans Svalborn, CFO

Q: Can you comment on the development of gross margin in Q2?

A: The gross margin in Q2 was similar to Q1 and is at the higher end compared to historical numbers. We focus on growing profitability rather than maintaining a fixed gross margin. - Mans Svalborn, CFO

