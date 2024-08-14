UBS Group AG (UBS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong First-Half Performance Amid Integration Challenges

UBS Group AG (UBS) reports robust earnings and significant cost savings, but faces ongoing challenges with Credit Suisse integration and market volatility.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Reported Net Profit (First Half): $2.9 billion
  • Underlying PBT (First Half): $4.7 billion
  • Underlying Return on CET1 Capital: 9.2%
  • CET1 Capital Ratio: 14.9%
  • Total Loss Absorbing Capacity: Around $200 billion
  • Net New Assets: $127 billion
  • Net Profit (Second Quarter): $1.1 billion
  • EPS (Second Quarter): $0.34
  • Underlying Return on CET1 Capital (Second Quarter): 8.4%
  • Total Revenues (Second Quarter): $11.1 billion
  • Reported Revenues (Second Quarter): $11.9 billion
  • Underlying Operating Expenses (Second Quarter): $9 billion
  • Integration-Related Expenses (Second Quarter): $1.4 billion
  • Credit Loss Expense (Second Quarter): $95 million
  • Tax Expense (Second Quarter): $293 million
  • Gross Cost Savings (Since End of 2022): $6 billion
  • Net New Assets (GWM, Second Quarter): $27 billion
  • Net New Lending Outflows (P&C, Second Quarter): CHF 3.4 billion
  • Net New Money (Asset Management, Second Quarter): Negative $12 billion
  • Operating Profit (Investment Bank, Second Quarter): $412 million
  • Non-Core and Legacy Pretax Loss (Second Quarter): $80 million
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • UBS Group AG (UBS, Financial) reported a strong first-half performance with a net profit of $2.9 billion and an underlying PBT of $4.7 billion.
  • The company maintained a robust capital position with a CET1 capital ratio of 14.9% and total loss-absorbing capacity of around $200 billion.
  • UBS Group AG (UBS) successfully captured nearly half of its targeted gross cost savings and made significant progress in addressing Credit Suisse's legacy legal issues.
  • The investment bank saw the highest second quarter on record, with substantial market share gains in global banking.
  • UBS Group AG (UBS) achieved $27 billion in net new assets in global wealth management, demonstrating strong client trust and engagement.

Negative Points

  • The integration of Credit Suisse remains a complex and ongoing challenge, with a significant amount of work still required to restore profitability to pre-acquisition levels.
  • Higher interest rates, increased regulatory and liquidity requirements, and a changing macroeconomic outlook are impacting the pricing of new credit.
  • The company faces heightened market volatility due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and anticipation ahead of US elections.
  • UBS Group AG (UBS) experienced a decline in net interest income and transactional activity in global wealth management.
  • The non-core and legacy business reported a pretax loss of $80 million, with expectations of an underlying pretax loss of around $1 billion in the second half of the year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify when you expect net interest income (NII) to bottom out?
A: Based on the current forward curve, we expect NII to bottom out around mid-2025. However, in a lower interest rate environment, we anticipate significant offsets and tailwinds, such as increased transaction revenues and recurring fees from mandate sales. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: Regarding the non-core and legacy (NCL) business, should we assume that active management is largely complete by the end of this year?
A: While we have made significant progress, we cannot extrapolate the current pace of active management. We continue to take economic decisions as opportunities arise. The uncertainty delta has narrowed significantly, but our guidance remains that the P&L drag will persist into 2026. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: On the cost savings front, you have achieved 55% of your target earlier than expected. Which division contributed most to this?
A: The majority of the cost savings have been driven by the NCL business, primarily through active rundown of positions and restructuring. We expect the core business divisions to contribute more significantly to cost reductions in the latter half of the integration agenda. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: Can you provide an update on the profitability drag from the NCL business?
A: We are pleased with the progress so far, but our guidance remains that the P&L drag will be around $2 billion by the end of 2025 and $1 billion by the end of 2026. We will update this guidance as we get closer to those dates. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: What are your assumptions for loan and deposit growth in the Swiss business and GWM for the second half of the year?
A: We expect loans to come in slightly due to balance sheet optimization efforts. Deposits in GWM are expected to remain roughly flat, while P&C deposits are expected to grow. We anticipate the impact of deposit mix shifts to taper as interest rates come down. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: How do you see the path for underlying return on core Tier 1 capital through 2024 and 2025?
A: We initially guided for a mid-single-digit return for 2024 and mid- to high-single digits for 2025. Given our strong performance in the first half of 2024, we are comfortably ahead of our target for this year. We will provide an updated outlook later this year. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: What is your outlook for the Investment Banking division given recent market volatility?
A: Despite short-term market volatility, we have a compelling pipeline of mandates. Our momentum in winning mandates remains strong, and we are confident in our ability to execute in a normalized market environment. (Sergio Ermotti, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of Basel IV on your risk-weighted assets (RWA)?
A: We estimate a 5% increase in RWA due to Basel IV, with $15 billion in the core business and $10 billion in non-core. We will continue to work down the NCL portfolio to mitigate this impact. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to address the competitive disadvantage from Switzerland's early adoption of FRTB?
A: While it presents a short-term competitive disadvantage, we believe it is manageable. We remain confident that other jurisdictions will converge to Basel III full implementation, ensuring a level playing field. (Sergio Ermotti, CEO)

Q: What are your expectations for the cost/income ratio in the Americas GWM business?
A: We are focused on achieving a mid-teens profit margin over the next couple of years. This will contribute to our group target of a less than 70% cost/income ratio by the end of 2026. (Todd Tuckner, CFO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.