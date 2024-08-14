Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Strategic Investments

Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF) reports a robust quarter with increased earnings per share and significant capital expenditures.

Summary
  • Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.49 compared to $0.44 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue Net of Purchased Power: Increased by 3% year over year.
  • Operating Maintenance and Administration (OM&A) Expenses: Decreased by approximately 5.1% year over year.
  • Depreciation Expense: Increased by 6.5% year over year.
  • Financing Charges: Increased by 9% year over year.
  • Income Tax Expense: $57 million compared to $65 million in Q2 2023.
  • Effective Tax Rate: 16.2% for the quarter, 15.5% for the first six months.
  • Assets Placed in Service: $526 million, an increase of 27.4% year over year.
  • Capital Expenditures: $818 million, an increase of 26% over 2023.
  • Dividend Declared: $0.3142 per share, payable on September 11, 2024.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF, Financial) reported a year-over-year increase in basic earnings per share from $0.44 to $0.49.
  • The company achieved significant cost savings and accelerated project timelines, notably completing the Chatham electric transmission line a year ahead of schedule and $31 million under budget.
  • Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF) has a strong focus on safety, achieving an annual recordable injury rate of 0.56, well below the industry benchmark of 1.0.
  • The company continues to invest heavily in modernizing and expanding its transmission and distribution systems, with $818 million invested in the second quarter alone.
  • Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF) has been recognized for its sustainability efforts, including reducing Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 24% compared to its 2018 baseline.

Negative Points

  • Higher income tax expenses and increased depreciation, amortization, and asset removal costs partially offset the revenue gains.
  • The pace of broadband orders has not accelerated as expected, potentially impacting future revenue from this segment.
  • Financing charges increased by 9% year-over-year due to higher interest rates on long-term debt and more long-term debt issuances.
  • The company faces uncertainties in the regulatory environment, particularly concerning the Ontario Energy Board's cost of capital proceedings.
  • Hydro One Ltd (HRNNF) has not yet secured federal loan guarantees for its First Nations partnerships, which could impact the financing of future projects.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the cost savings on the Chatham to Lakeshore line and what this might mean for other lines, including St. Clair and Waasigan lines?
A: The savings were due to partnerships with indigenous communities and municipalities, streamlined environmental legislation, and experienced contractors. Each project is unique, but we will apply these learnings to future projects.

Q: Is there an expectation that the St. Clair $472 million project might also see some savings?
A: Each project is unique, but we will apply our learnings from previous projects to the St. Clair project and keep investors updated on progress.

Q: Can you discuss the status of other projects where Section 92 applications haven't been filed yet?
A: The timelines for Section 92 applications depend on progress in engineering, route selection, and public consultation. We will provide updates as these processes advance.

Q: When might you start preparing your balance sheet for the CapEx requirements of these projects?
A: We do not anticipate needing to issue equity before the end of this rate period, absent any significant LDC acquisition. We have increased our credit facilities to $3.3 billion to support our liquidity.

Q: Any changes in your funding plan or timing of raising debt?
A: No changes are planned. We will continue to be tactical in issuing debt to keep our weighted average rate down and maturity up.

Q: Any updates on the OEB proceedings around cost of capital?
A: The proceedings are ongoing, and we remain optimistic that Ontario will continue to be a favorable jurisdiction for investors while protecting ratepayers.

Q: Any changes in your role as CFO and Regulatory Officer?
A: No significant changes are planned. The business fundamentals are strong, and we will continue to build on our track record of success.

Q: Can you provide an update on the broadband work and its impact on the distribution business?
A: We are ready to proceed but are waiting for increased orders from Internet service providers. The pace of orders has not accelerated as expected.

Q: How are you addressing potential labor union tensions?
A: We have good relationships with our unions and do not anticipate any labor disputes. We work closely with them throughout the period between bargaining sessions.

Q: Do you see lower financing costs pushing forward LDC consolidation deals?
A: Increased interest from LDCs is driven more by their financing needs rather than lower interest rates. We remain optimistic about delivering on our consolidation plan.

