Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

Consistent revenue of $12.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million for Q2 2024.

Strong interest in LifeSpeak Inc (LSPKF, Financial)'s digital well-being services, leading to new agreements with notable clients.

Significant partnership signed with Greenfield, a leading Canadian Integrated Health and Benefits Organization.

Appointment of Lee Dabberdt as the new CFO, bringing over 25 years of financial and capital markets experience.

Operational efficiencies and cost management supported a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% for Q2 2024.

Negative Points

Revenue for Q2 2024 was 6% lower compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Net loss for Q2 2024 was $2.3 million, although an improvement from the $6.3 million loss in Q2 2023.

NDR for Q2 2024 was 84%, slightly higher than Q1 2024 but 5% lower compared to Q2 2023.

Logo retention rate was 75% for Q2 2024, slightly lower than Q1 2024 and 7% lower compared to Q2 2023.

The company breached financial covenants as of June 30, 2024, triggering an event of default with its credit facilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the significant deal with Greenfield?

A: Michael Held, CEO: We signed one of the most significant deals in our company's history with Greenfield, a leading Canadian Integrated Health and Benefits Organization. While we can't disclose specific financial terms, this partnership is significant in scale and validates our strategy of partnering with organizations that value our services.

Q: What drove the consistent revenue and adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2024?

A: Michael Held, CEO: Our consistent revenue of $12.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million were supported by our business development efforts and prudent cost management. We believe the business has found a baseline in terms of financial results, and we are optimistic about building on these results in the coming quarters.

Q: How is the company positioned to capitalize on future business prospects?

A: Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman: We have been prudent and disciplined with our cost structure, increasing efficiencies in our sales and marketing teams. With the addition of Lee Dabberdt as CFO, we have the right mix and skill set on the senior leadership team to excel in a macro business environment where corporate spending is warming up.

Q: Can you elaborate on the financial performance and key metrics for Q2 2024?

A: Lee Dabberdt, CFO: Revenue for Q2 2024 was $12.4 million, 6% lower compared to Q2 2023 but modestly higher than Q1 2024. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) was $48.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, with a margin of 21%. Net loss for the quarter was $2.3 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $6.3 million in Q2 2023.

Q: What is the outlook for Q3 2024?

A: Lee Dabberdt, CFO: Based on our continued implementation of our business strategy, we anticipate that our results for Q3 2024 will be largely consistent with Q2 2024 results.

Q: How is the company addressing the breach of financial covenants?

A: Lee Dabberdt, CFO: As of June 30, 2024, the company breached financial covenants, triggering an event of default with our credit facilities. We are working with our lenders to remedy the breach and believe the application of the going concern assumption is appropriate for our financial statements for Q2 2024.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the decrease in net dollar retention rate (NDR) and logo retention rate?

A: Lee Dabberdt, CFO: NDR for Q2 2024 was 84%, slightly higher than Q1 2024 but 5% lower than Q2 2023, primarily due to an increase in enterprise client churn. Logo retention rate was 75%, slightly lower than Q1 2024 and 7% lower than Q2 2023, due to a focus on larger customer opportunities and higher margin opportunities.

Q: What are the strategic initiatives for future growth?

A: Michael Held, CEO: We continue to see strong interest in our digital well-being services, translating into tangible results such as new agreements and cross-sell deals. Our strategy includes partnering with organizations that value our services and view them as additive to their own product offerings.

Q: How does the current macroeconomic environment impact LifeSpeak?

A: Nolan Bederman, Executive Chairman: A backdrop of declining interest rates is helping reduce our cost of capital and unlocking funds for clients to support their employees through our services. This has led to more frequent and urgent dialogue with potential clients, strengthening our pipeline and opportunities for strategic partnerships.

Q: What are the key takeaways from the second quarter results?

A: Michael Held, CEO: The second quarter featured consistent financial results, strong interest in our services, significant new agreements, and the appointment of a new CFO. These developments reinforce our confidence in our strategy and demonstrate progress towards long-term growth.

