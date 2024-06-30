Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) reports robust Q2 2024 results with significant revenue increases and strategic initiatives.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $51 million for Q2 2024, $105 million year to date.
  • Free Cash Flow: $28.2 million for Q2 2024.
  • Leverage Ratio: 3.0 at the end of Q2 2024, down from 3.3 at December 31, 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $0.01 per share for Q2 2024.
  • Share Buyback: 1.4 million shares at an average price of $2.15 per share in Q2 2024.
  • Voyageur Revenue Increase: $4.8 million over Q2 2023.
  • Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income: $0.08 per share for Q2 2024, $0.17 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Pro Forma Leverage Ratio: 1.5 at June 30, 2024.
  • Pro Forma Free Cash Flow: $32.4 million for Q2 2024, $67.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF, Financial) reported strong financial performance with a combined adjusted EBITDA of $51 million for Q2 2024 and $105 million year to date.
  • Voyageur delivered a $4.8 million increase in revenue over Q2 of 2023, showcasing its ability to seize new opportunities.
  • The company successfully bought back 1.4 million common shares under its NCIB, reflecting confidence in its financial position.
  • The divestiture of the Regional Aviation Leasing Segment (RAL) is expected to significantly deleverage the capital structure and improve financial flexibility.
  • Post-transaction, Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) expects to eliminate substantially all corporate debt, enhancing its ability to grow and return capital to shareholders.

Negative Points

  • The reclassification of the RAL segment to discontinued operations may create some uncertainty and transitional challenges.
  • The fixed fee and leasing revenue under the CPA with Air Canada may face potential risks if not renewed or extended.
  • The company’s leverage ratio, although improved, still stands at 3.0, indicating ongoing debt management challenges.
  • The pilot shortage situation in Canada remains a concern, although it is less pronounced than in the US.
  • The step-down in fleet count post-2026 under the CPA with Air Canada could impact future revenue streams if not adequately managed.

Q & A Highlights

Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: What are the biggest risks to Chorus Aviation's business going forward?
A: Colin Copp, President and CEO, emphasized that both Voyageur and Jazz are very solid and insulated, with diversified operations and long-term contracts. The focus is on shareholder returns, measured growth, and managing corporate costs.

Q: Is there still strong interest in the Cygnet business given the current pilot market?
A: Colin Copp noted that while there is a slight slowdown in the US, Canada still has a strong demand for pilots. Cygnet continues to attract students and new hires, and the relationship with CAE differentiates it in the market.

Q: How does Chorus plan to redeploy aircraft coming off the CPA in 2026?
A: Colin Copp mentioned that the aircraft are unencumbered, providing flexibility. The plan is to renew leases with Air Canada, but they can also redeploy or sell the aircraft if necessary.

Q: What are the growth opportunities for Voyageur, especially in defense and surveillance?
A: Colin Copp highlighted significant opportunities in specialty aviation and defense. Recent contracts, such as air ambulance services and Department of Defense programs, indicate strong growth potential.

Q: How is Chorus planning to deploy capital post-transaction?
A: Colin Copp stated that the focus is on mid-teen returns, whether through organic growth or acquisitions. The strategy involves smaller, manageable acquisitions in aviation or aerospace and continued growth in Voyageur's defense and surveillance sectors.

Q: What is the status of lease renewals with Air Canada?
A: Gary Osborne, CFO, explained that discussions are ongoing, and the timing is natural. The nine aircraft coming off lease at the end of 2025 provide flexibility for renewal or redeployment.

Q: Can leasing revenue from the CPA potentially increase?
A: Gary Osborne confirmed that while the fixed fee is set, there is potential upside in leasing revenue depending on discussions with Air Canada and other opportunities.

Q: What is the growth outlook for Voyageur?
A: Gary Osborne and Colin Copp both expressed confidence in reaching the $150 million revenue target by 2025, driven by new contracts and continued growth in defense and surveillance.

Q: How is Chorus preparing for the post-2026 fleet count with Air Canada?
A: Gary Osborne noted that the current fleet of 80 aircraft with 70+ seats is in place, and discussions with Air Canada will determine any changes or additional opportunities.

Q: What are the immediate plans for capital allocation and growth?
A: Colin Copp reiterated the focus on shareholder returns, measured growth, and managing corporate costs, with a strategic approach to acquisitions and organic growth in key areas like Voyageur.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.