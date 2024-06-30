Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF, Financial) reported strong financial performance with a combined adjusted EBITDA of $51 million for Q2 2024 and $105 million year to date.

Voyageur delivered a $4.8 million increase in revenue over Q2 of 2023, showcasing its ability to seize new opportunities.

The company successfully bought back 1.4 million common shares under its NCIB, reflecting confidence in its financial position.

The divestiture of the Regional Aviation Leasing Segment (RAL) is expected to significantly deleverage the capital structure and improve financial flexibility.

Post-transaction, Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) expects to eliminate substantially all corporate debt, enhancing its ability to grow and return capital to shareholders.

Negative Points

The reclassification of the RAL segment to discontinued operations may create some uncertainty and transitional challenges.

The fixed fee and leasing revenue under the CPA with Air Canada may face potential risks if not renewed or extended.

The company’s leverage ratio, although improved, still stands at 3.0, indicating ongoing debt management challenges.

The pilot shortage situation in Canada remains a concern, although it is less pronounced than in the US.

The step-down in fleet count post-2026 under the CPA with Air Canada could impact future revenue streams if not adequately managed.

Q & A Highlights

Chorus Aviation Inc (CHRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Highlights

Q: What are the biggest risks to Chorus Aviation's business going forward?

A: Colin Copp, President and CEO, emphasized that both Voyageur and Jazz are very solid and insulated, with diversified operations and long-term contracts. The focus is on shareholder returns, measured growth, and managing corporate costs.

Q: Is there still strong interest in the Cygnet business given the current pilot market?

A: Colin Copp noted that while there is a slight slowdown in the US, Canada still has a strong demand for pilots. Cygnet continues to attract students and new hires, and the relationship with CAE differentiates it in the market.

Q: How does Chorus plan to redeploy aircraft coming off the CPA in 2026?

A: Colin Copp mentioned that the aircraft are unencumbered, providing flexibility. The plan is to renew leases with Air Canada, but they can also redeploy or sell the aircraft if necessary.

Q: What are the growth opportunities for Voyageur, especially in defense and surveillance?

A: Colin Copp highlighted significant opportunities in specialty aviation and defense. Recent contracts, such as air ambulance services and Department of Defense programs, indicate strong growth potential.

Q: How is Chorus planning to deploy capital post-transaction?

A: Colin Copp stated that the focus is on mid-teen returns, whether through organic growth or acquisitions. The strategy involves smaller, manageable acquisitions in aviation or aerospace and continued growth in Voyageur's defense and surveillance sectors.

Q: What is the status of lease renewals with Air Canada?

A: Gary Osborne, CFO, explained that discussions are ongoing, and the timing is natural. The nine aircraft coming off lease at the end of 2025 provide flexibility for renewal or redeployment.

Q: Can leasing revenue from the CPA potentially increase?

A: Gary Osborne confirmed that while the fixed fee is set, there is potential upside in leasing revenue depending on discussions with Air Canada and other opportunities.

Q: What is the growth outlook for Voyageur?

A: Gary Osborne and Colin Copp both expressed confidence in reaching the $150 million revenue target by 2025, driven by new contracts and continued growth in defense and surveillance.

Q: How is Chorus preparing for the post-2026 fleet count with Air Canada?

A: Gary Osborne noted that the current fleet of 80 aircraft with 70+ seats is in place, and discussions with Air Canada will determine any changes or additional opportunities.

Q: What are the immediate plans for capital allocation and growth?

A: Colin Copp reiterated the focus on shareholder returns, measured growth, and managing corporate costs, with a strategic approach to acquisitions and organic growth in key areas like Voyageur.

