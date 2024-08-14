LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Partnerships

Despite a 10% revenue drop, LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) focuses on new market opportunities and strategic alliances.

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.5 million, down 10% from $5.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • System Sales and Related Aftermarket Services: $1.9 million, compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year.
  • DPF and Ceramic Membrane Sales: $1.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $0.7 million with a gross profit margin of approximately 16%, down from $1.2 million and 23.3% in the prior year's second quarter.
  • Net Loss: $2.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the comparable period in 2023.
  • Cash: $5.5 million, down $2.2 million compared to the first quarter.
  • Guidance: Expected revenue for Q3 2024 between $4.0 million and $5.0 million.
Release Date: August 14, 2024

Release Date: August 14, 2024

Positive Points

  • LiqTech International Inc (LIQT, Financial) received a significant order from a leading integrated energy company for a pilot system for produced water treatment in the US.
  • The company has successfully delivered three consecutive produced water filtration systems for the oil and gas industry.
  • LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) has signed multiple distribution agreements, including with NESR in the Middle East and Razorback Direct in the US, driving recent progress.
  • The company has entered into new partnerships to expand its presence in the marine scrubber market, including agreements with Danbee Marine Group and Franman.
  • LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) received NSF certification for its swimming pool systems in the US, opening up new market opportunities.

Negative Points

  • Revenue for the second quarter decreased by 10% compared to the same quarter last year, from $5.2 million to $4.5 million.
  • The company fell short of its expectations for swimming pool system deliveries, missing its target by three systems due to delays in government funding.
  • Gross profit margin decreased to approximately 16% from 23.3% in the prior year's second quarter, impacted by the revenue mix and delivery of an oil and gas pilot system.
  • Net loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2023, driven by decreased revenue and lower margins.
  • Aftermarket services and ceramic membrane sales saw declines, with aftermarket services down by about $300,000 and ceramic membrane sales down by about $400,000 from the previous year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's the timeline for the produced water pilot evaluation and the next steps or opportunities this customer represents?
A: The pilot will be delivered in Q3, with testing expected to take three to four months. After that, we anticipate seeing progress in that direction. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: What are the key evaluation metrics for the pilot programs?
A: The system's high mobility, reliability, and automation are critical. The membrane's stable quality and lifetime, along with excellent water purification results, are also key factors. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on the NSF certification for the US pool market and its impact?
A: The NSF certification allows us to enter the US market. We have been planning our go-to-market strategy and aim to have partners in place by the end of the year to start selling in the US. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: Do you expect the delayed pool system orders in the UK and Australia to ship later this year?
A: The delays are due to government funding issues, and we don't have a new date. We are exploring other opportunities to compensate for these delays, which might extend into Q1 or Q2 next year. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: How do you see the Korean ship market partnership impacting the scrubber ramp?
A: We see a significant opportunity in the new scrubber segments, especially for EGR and dual-fuel engine ships. We are building partnerships and exploring effective market entry strategies. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: Do you have a target for the full-year revenue?
A: We have shared our Q3 prediction but are not providing specific Q4 guidance yet. However, we expect Q4 to be much better than the first three quarters. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: How do you see gross margins trending?
A: Gross margins are linked to revenue. With lower revenue, gross profit margins decrease, but our contribution margin remains around 45%. (Phillip Price, Interim CFO)

Q: What drives the aftermarket solution sales, and why were they soft?
A: Our aftermarket services primarily focus on marine scrubbers. We are developing new service concepts and partnerships to improve this segment. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: Is the geopolitical situation still impacting your ONG prospects in the Middle East?
A: Yes, due to instability, we have shifted our focus to the US market, which is showing promising projections for produced water treatment. (Fei Chen, CEO)

Q: What is the growth outlook for the ceramic membrane business?
A: We are systematically gaining knowledge and finding the right partners for our high-end ceramic membranes. We are conducting pilot tests with partners like Haisum in China. (Fei Chen, CEO)

