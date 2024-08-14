Release Date: August 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Achieved double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter.

Successfully turned profitable during the second quarter.

Significant increase in ACMI business, with revenue growing more than five times compared to the previous year.

Record-breaking customer new contract acquisition, including a five-year contract with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Strong performance in passenger aircraft utilization, which increased by 29% year-over-year.

Negative Points

Cargo aircraft utilization significantly decreased by 73% due to changes in the US Postal Service contract.

Higher operating expenses driven by increased aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs.

Revenue from the charter business remained flat compared to the previous year.

Liquidity position decreased, with cash and restricted cash dropping from $17.7 million at the end of 2023 to $10.4 million at the end of Q2 2024.

Continued softness in the narrow-body charter demand and broader economic conditions affecting the cargo market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide a general update on the cargo charter market and has it improved from prior challenging trends?

A: In recent months, we've continued to see softness in our narrow-body charter demand due to the rebid of the U.S. Postal Service contract and broader economic conditions. To minimize the impact, we canceled two aircraft deliveries and deferred others to 2025. We're actively working to secure long-term ACMI contracts for these aircraft.

Q: What are your thoughts on uplisting from the OTCQB to a larger exchange?

A: Our job is to maximize shareholder value through superior returns and sustainable profitability. Uplisting to a senior exchange is one option, but we will continue to monitor the best paths as we execute our operations playbook.

Q: What is the current revenue mix of government contracts? And do you expect this to increase further?

A: In the second quarter, government revenue accounted for a little over half of our revenue. These contracts are primarily ACMI, which carries higher gross margins. We are effectively securing more contracts due to our relationships and focus in this area, especially with the launch of DoD.

Q: Can you expand on the accelerating demand in the passenger market?

A: The customer market continues to experience strong demand, which we believe will continue through 2024 and 2025. Factors driving this demand include a lack of supply of aircraft, reduced direct competition, and increased reliance on air charter by groups such as colleges. We have prioritized passenger aircraft deliveries over cargo to capitalize on this momentum.

Q: Now that GlobalX has turned profitable, can we expect consistent profitability moving forward?

A: While we are not providing formal guidance, we are extremely pleased with our Q2 results and believe it's still early days to unlock the true earnings power of this business. We have several initiatives in place to execute on our goals and look forward to providing updates in future earnings calls.

